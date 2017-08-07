PSA: Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Creamer Exists To Make Your Coffee Break Sweeter

Your daily dose of caffeine just got a lot sweeter thanks to International Delight. According to a recent Instagram post from JunkBanter, which we found thanks to Cosmopolitan, the company just released a Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup coffee creamer, and apparently it’s already on grocery store shelves.
A few days ago, JunkBanter posted a photo featuring a bottle of the new Reese’s-flavored creamer sitting in front of a tiled wall, and gave it the caption, “Ummmm HI. International Delight has a new Reese's Peanut Butter Cup coffee creamer. This was found at Walmart, not by me, and no I didn't drink it in the shower like the picture suggests. Not yet anyway.”
Based on the packaging, which reads, "Delight in the season," and features stars and globes of light, the new Reese's coffee creamer is most likely a seasonal flavor option. However, this is just speculation as International Delight does not appear to have officially announced the flavor or any details relating to it.
Unsurprisingly, JunkBanter's photo of International Delight's new Reese's Peanut Butter Cup creamer has garnered a lot of attention from other Instagram users. Based on comments, it seems like opinions on the new flavor are a bit mixed. For instance, one person wrote, "oh man!! This looks delish. I'd probably never stop drinking coffee," while another simply said, "gross." Yet another expressed our own feelings toward the creamer by writing, "can't tell how I feel about this."
News of this new creamer comes just week after Krispy Kreme announced it was adding a Reese's-inspired doughnut to it's menu for a limited time. Since doughnuts with coffee is a combination that is almost as classic as peanut butter and chocolate, we're sure plenty of people will soon try starting their days with a Reese's doughnut from Krispy Kreme and a cup of coffee with International Delight's new Reese's creamer. Just to warn you though, this may cause Reese's overload.
