Ask Yourself: Why Wasn't Your Mom Chosen For This Kenzo Campaign?

"The minute [David] started to talk to us about this, it felt just exciting and it felt really like he understood the brand," Leon said in a press release. "Carol and I, from the beginning, we’ve always really wanted to push any imagery or anything else that is different than all the other brands. I feel like David really got that and gave us something that was his own and felt really aligned with us." LaChapelle repurposed photographs from his other works, mostly shot in Maui, where the photographer has resided for the past 11 years, as mural-like backdrops.