Total Bellas star Nikki Bella split from her on-again, off-again fiancé John Cena this summer, marking the end to their (often complicated) six-year long relationship. But don't count this WWE star out of the dating game: According to new reports, Bella is bouncing back with a guy who she's already spent hours with on the dance floor.
Per a new report from E!, Bella and her former Dancing With the Stars partner Artem Chigvintsev are seeing each other. The pair competed on the competition during season 25, in 2017, back when Bella was planning a wedding to Cena. She and Chigvintsev reportedly kept in touch, leading to their alleged dating status after Bella's split from the Blockers star.
Chigvintsev isn't the only guy that Bella has been spotted out with — by her reality show's cameras, that is.
In a teaser for the new season of Total Bellas, Bella is seen on a date with The Bachelor's Peter Kraus.
"I haven’t kissed another guy in nine years," Bella says in the new teaser, which suggests that Kraus may be the first new person the reality star smooches.
The new promo also shows Bella and Chigvintsev out to dinner.
While a new relationship may be in the cards for Bella, she told People earlier this year that she's ready to focus on the most important person in her life.
"I lost for so many years," she told People magazine. "That was all my fault. I’m the one who forgot about me. I have realized now to truly have a happy life, you have to give yourself so much love first and work on you in any way you can."
Check out the new trailer for Total Bellas below.
