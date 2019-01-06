How To Stream The Golden Globes & Catch All The Red Carpet Action

Tonight on Sunday, January 6, Hollywood will descend upon the Hilton in Beverly Hills for what is bound to be a night of laughs, tears, and drunk speeches.
The 76th annual Golden Globe Awards will be hosted by Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh, and if their recent Hollywood Reporter interview is any indication, there will be possible nudity, a potential bit from Meryl Streep, and, according to Oh, no Trump talk. (Let's hope!)
Will A Star Is Born sweep? Will Christian Bale come dressed up as Dick Cheney? We'll have to wait and see. Until then, brush up on all the nominated shows and movies, print out a ballot, and ready your drinking games, folks. Here's a rundown of when and where to watch red carpet coverage and the award show.
If you're one of those people who tune in for the Swarovski crystal-encrusted gowns and suits and then just stays for the awards, you'll want to tune in at 4 p.m. for E! Countdown to the Red Carpet hosted by Kristin Cavallari, Jeannie Mai, Brad Goreski, and other familiar faces. And then at 6 p.m., E! Live From the Red Carpet kicks off, hosted by Giuliana Rancic and Ryan Seacrest, plus Morgan Stewart and Nina Parker, where stars will be asked in succession "who they are wearing."
You can watch this pre-show coverage on E! on TV or with your TV provider log-in. But if you don't have cable, don't fret — you can still catch E! Stream: The Red Carpet on Twitter and eonline.com starting at 6 p.m. until the awards show begins at 8. NBC will air red carpet coverage as well, beginning at 7 p.m., which you can stream on the NBC app or NBC.com with your cable log-in. Or catch a red carpet livestream presented by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association on the official Golden Globes Facebook page.
As for the main event, you can watch it on NBC website or app. If you've cut the cord, though, there is a workaround. You can stream the show on Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling, Playstation Vue, or DirecTV Now, all of which offer free trials. So if you haven't signed up for these services before and want to tune in for award season, be sure to use your free trial for the express purpose of catching the Globes on Sunday night. Just remember to cancel if you don't plan on keeping (and paying) for it longterm.
