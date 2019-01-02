Sandra Oh & Andy Samberg May Save Award Shows As We Know It

Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg are the one thing from 2018 that we're keeping. They won us all over when they presented an Emmy award together last fall, and now we're getting a full award show from the duo when the Golden Globes go down on January 6. Ahead of their debut, the hosts interviewed each other for The Hollywood Reporter about what tricks they have up their sleeves. Turns out, not much, but as this interview proves, just Oh and Samberg bantering is enough to keep us laughing.
Most importantly, the two bonded right away, with both hosts joking that they only said yes to the job after hearing the other was going to be a part of it.
"Honestly, I said yes even though it was so terrifying to me, really terrifying," Oh told Samberg for the outlet. "I just could not let this opportunity pass me by, the life experience of being this scared of something."
While there's no doubt the duo will kill it on stage, this fear probably also comes from the fact that they have just five (5!) days to prepare. However, the Killing Eve actress has a surefire plan to present in a way that is authentic and enjoyable — without mentioning the T-word.
"I don't think it's shallow to 1) have fun and 2) be honestly celebratory," she explained. "Just the fact that I'm fucking up there is crazy-pants in a great way. And I'm not interested in [talking about Trump] at all. What I'm interested in is pointing to actual real change."
And, luckily, both Oh and Samberg are on the same page about what they want that change to be.
"Andy, what's a trend you can't wait to be over?" Oh asked.
"Racism," he replied with a laugh. "That would be a nice trend to get rid of."
"I second that," Oh said. "That is a fucking loooong-ass trend, and I sure can't wait for that to be over."
"I can't wait for somebody to be like, 'Racism is out for fall,'" Samberg joked.
"'It was sooo ugly,'" Oh riffed. "'So ugly and very heavy. It's out.'"
And just in case you want a taste of the joking that's to come, look no further than this exchange:
"Andy Samberg: Sandra, ask me the one thing I won't do onstage.
Sandra Oh: OK, Andy, what's the one thing you won't do onstage?
AS: Oral.
(Sandra gets up, walks out of the room, then comes back in shaking her head.)
SO: You fucking turd."
The 76th Golden Globes air January 6 on NBC.
