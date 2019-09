The Problem With Chipotle's New Keto, Whole30, & Paleo Bowls

In truth, these "Lifestyle Bowls" might not be that far off from your usual Chipotle order — they just have a new name, which is part of the problem. Seeing buzzy diet words like "keto" or "Paleo," signals to people that they're automatically making a healthier choice. And at a restaurant like Chipotle, where there are endless opportunities to customize your meal, that can seem like a nice shortcut. But many people will just choose these options without knowing how to contextualize what "keto" even means. (BTW, "keto" refers to the state of " ketosis ," in which your body is burning its stored fat as a source of fuel. For some people, ketosis can be dangerous, which is why the diet needs to be medically monitored.)