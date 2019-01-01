Scarlett Johansson Speaks Out On Deepfake Porn, Calls It “A Lost Cause”

Ultimately, Johansson stresses the need for people to protect their own image and content online to the extent that they can but also admits that fighting deepfake porn, hacking, harassment, and stolen passwords is “a lost cause.” She tells the Post that “nothing can stop someone from cutting and pasting my image or anyone else’s onto a different body and making it look as eerily realistic as desired. There are basically no rules on the internet because it is an abyss that remains virtually lawless.”