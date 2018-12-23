Miley Cyrus Supported Ariana Grande After Her Split With Pete Davidson Using Their Love Language

In “Thank U, Next,” Ariana Grande sings that she spends “more time with my friends, I ain't worried 'bout nothin’.” One of those friends, Miley Cyrus, showed up for Grande in the wake of her public breakup with Saturday Night Live cast member Pete Davidson.
In an interview with Howard Stern earlier this month, Cyrus shared how emojis are her language of love.
“I’m an emoji person,” said Cyrus. “So I just sent a bunch of hearts and the little cat with the heart eyes. I literally think I sent the cat with the heart eyes.”
It is unknown if Grande is a cat person (she reportedly adores dogs and kept the pet pig she adopted with Davidson), but we know she loved the kitty hearts message. According to Cyrus, Grande responded to her text with a single cloud emoji, which gives us “God Is A Woman” vibes. She interpreted the cloud as an acknowledgement. “I think she was saying, ‘I’m okay, and I’m here...Thank you for thinking of me.’ That’s what I think it meant,” said Cyrus.
Cyrus also joked that she was sorry not sorry about coming off as a flirt to Grande. “I thought it was slightly — maybe even kind of making her feel good — like maybe I was hitting on her a little bit...It felt like,‘Oh hey, someone loves you. If it’s not working, here I am.”
Cyrus and Grande recently released their newest singles, and in a show of friendship, Grande repped both of their songs on Twitter (accidentally sparking a feud with Kanye West). Cyrus also covered Grande’s “God Is a Woman” at the BBC Live Lounge, paying homage to her pal’s gorgeous song.
