JWoww's Ex-Boyfriend Charged With Attempting To Extort Her For $25K

A former boyfriend of Jenni "JWoww" Farley reportedly attempted to extort the reality star out of thousands of dollars, according to Page Six.
Farley — who recently filed for divorce from the father of her two children, Roger Mathews — was the alleged victim of attempted extortion when an ex she dated a decade ago demanded $25,000 for keeping Farley's "secrets" from the press.
The man, Thomas Lippolis, dated Farley for one year. He called Farley's publicist in hopes of receiving the money from Farley. It is unclear what "secrets" Lippolis believes he has, or why they would be worth thousands of dollars to Farley.
One thing that's certain: His alleged plan definitely didn't work. Lippolis was charged Wednesday by the Toms River police in New Jersey with third degree extortion, according to Page Six.
Farley, who rose to fame with MTV's Jersey Shore, currently stars on the show's spin-off series, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, with most of her original castmates.
Let's hope Farley and her BFF Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi have a good laugh about this bizarre situation. Possibly over tequila.
Refinery29 has reached out to Farley and the Toms River police for comment.
