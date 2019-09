On December 26, 10 brand-new shades of Mattemoiselle are hitting Sephora in-store and online, and at FentyBeauty.com . When the new hues landed in the hands of the Refinery29 beauty team ahead of the upcoming launch, it was like the holidays came early — and naturally, we needed to see if these new shades live up to the hype. So before you prepare to hand over that Sephora gift card you know you're getting for Christmas, read our honest, unfiltered opinions of nine of the new colors, ahead.