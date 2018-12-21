Welcome to Unfiltered, where we give our honest, no-B.S. reviews of the most buzzed-about beauty products, brands, and services on the market right now.
It's been roughly a year since Rihanna's Fenty Beauty first blessed our lips and our makeup bags with the Mattemoiselle lipsticks, a lineup of 14 insanely pigmented colors — from lilac to wasabi green — with long-lasting, plush-feeling formulas and equally enticing names. We've been waiting patiently for more colors to drop in those sleek silver tubes in the months since, and lucky for us, our makeup fairy godmother has finally granted our one wish.
On December 26, 10 brand-new shades of Mattemoiselle are hitting Sephora in-store and online, and at FentyBeauty.com. When the new hues landed in the hands of the Refinery29 beauty team ahead of the upcoming launch, it was like the holidays came early — and naturally, we needed to see if these new shades live up to the hype. So before you prepare to hand over that Sephora gift card you know you're getting for Christmas, read our honest, unfiltered opinions of nine of the new colors, ahead.