Despite her split from Saturday Night Live cast member Pete Davidson, Ariana Grande has no ill-will towards the comedy show. During an appearance on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the singer joined the host, and former SNL cast members Horatio Sanz, Chris Kattan and Tracy Morgan, in recreating their famous “I Wish It Was Christmas Today” sketch.
The bit first aired in 2000 when all four men were on the show, and is pretty much what it sounds like: a song about wishing it was Christmas today. The brief tune popped up as a Christmas card of sorts during a holiday episode in season 26, but has endured thanks to the simple lyrics and extremely GIF-able dance movies that Grande couldn't help but recreate.
.@arianagrande joins Jimmy, @MrHoratioSanz, @RealTracyMorgan, and @ChrisKattan in recreating "I Wish It Was Christmas Today" #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/w8gakUasrw— Fallon Tonight (@FallonTonight) December 19, 2018
While she didn't sing any of the song, she did give her own performance of "Imagine" with The Roots, and tweeted about her love of the show.
"love u @jimmyfallon @FallonTonight every time is always the best time of my life miss u already and thank u so so much. also, i love u sm @theroots."
love u @jimmyfallon @FallonTonight every time is always the best time of my life miss u already and thank u so so much. also, i love u sm @theroots.— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) December 19, 2018
It's been a dramatic week for Grande, who rushed to Saturday Night Live's studio 30 Rock studio in NYC on Saturday after ex Pete Davidson posted and deleted a troubling Instagram about his mental health. She was reportedly turned away by his security, and has deleted all her tweets about the incident, which came after she made comments about Kanye West on Twitter.
"i jus wanna sing that’s all," she captioned a video of her Tonight Show performance on Instagram, seemingly a reference to stepping back from all the controversy.
Watch her performance of new single "Imagine" below:
