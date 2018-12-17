Ariana Grande Reportedly Turned Away By Pete Davidson During Scare

After Pete Davidson posted troubling messages on Instagram over the weekend, Ariana Grande attempted to visit him at 30 Rock where he was rehearsing for Saturday Night Live. According to TMZ, the singer, who was engaged to Pete Davidson over the summer before they called it quits in October, contacted a number of Davidson's friends to let them know she was on her way, and they gave the comedian a heads up. Davidson, however, reportedly requested that Grande not be allowed to visit him, prompting the singer to tweet that she was "downstairs and I’m not going anywhere if you need anyone or anything...I know u have everyone u need and that’s not me, but i’m here too." Grande later deleted the tweets.
Davidson caused concern after he posted two Instagram notes about the mental health of himself and Kanye West, also seemingly taking a dig at Ariana Grande's joke about West's twitter.
“Bravo Kanye West for standing up for yourself and speaking out against mental health. I can’t explain to you enough how difficult and scary it is to be honest about stuff like this,” the first note read. “We need people like Kanye. No one should ever point fingers at you for your bravery in speaking about mental health. I’m seriously disgusted.”
However, Davidson followed this up with a more troubling Instagram in which he seemed to be contemplating self-harm. Davidson deleted his account shortly after, and only appeared on Saturday Night Live to introduce Miley Cyrus's second musical performance. Reps for Grande and Davidson did not immediately return Refinery29's request for comment.
If you are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or the Suicide Crisis Line at 1-800-784-2433.
