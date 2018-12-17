After Pete Davidson Posts Disturbing Instagram, Ariana Grande Rushes To Him

Pete Davidson applauded Kanye West’s honesty about his struggles with mental health just before deleting his Instagram, apparently in response to Ariana Grande’s criticism of West’s recent tweetstorm.
Grande and West appeared to settle their beef after the former apologized for a tweet that West objected to and said “weighed on” his mental health. Responding to a fan, Grande stood by her apology, tweeting, “regardless of how i feel about a situation, i can also care about their mental health.”
Grande followed that with a now-deleted plea on Twitter to stop “weaponizing” mental health.
for potentially triggering him? nah regardless of how i feel about a situation, i can also care about their mental health.— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) December 15, 2018
In a now-deleted post, Davidson reacted in a text-only image that read: “Bravo Kanye West for standing up for yourself and speaking out against mental health. I can’t explain to you enough how difficult and scary it is to be honest about stuff like this. We need people like Kanye. No one should ever point fingers at you for your bravery in speaking about mental health. I’m seriously disgusted.”
Advertisement
Davidson has been diagnosed with Borderline Personality Disorder (BPD), which he has discussed openly in the past.
Davidson followed that with a disturbing post that indicated he was having suicidal thoughts. Some of the warning signs of suicide include talking about wanting to die, feelings of hopelessness, and feeling trapped or unbearable pain. In those instances it is recommended that you not leave the person alone, call for help, and take the person for a consultation with a mental health professional.
Davidson's friend and collaborator Machine Gun Kelly tweeted shortly after that he was getting on a plane to be with Davidson immediately.
im in the plane now on the way to see Pete. gonna make sure he’s good, i promise. can’t have my boy in the darkness like that.— colson (@machinegunkelly) December 15, 2018
At publication time, Davidson appeared to have deleted his Instagram account.
Grande briefly posted what seemed to be a reaction on her Instagram, using a viral video of a gospel singer covering the “Golden Girls” theme song which she captioned, “happy holidays.” The post has since been deleted.
Grande later said she had rushed to Davidson in now-deleted tweets. “I’m downstairs and I’m not going anywhere if you need anyone or anything. I know u have everyone u need and that’s not me, but i’m here too.”
man i’m so sorry i told a dumb joke. i really didn’t mean any harm. all i want everyone to be healthy and happy. so desperately. please. my god.— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) December 15, 2018
I’m downstairs and I’m not going anywhere if you need anyone or anything. I know u have everyone u need and that’s not me, but i’m here too.— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) December 15, 2018
A source confirmed to Refinery29 that Davidson has reported to the set of Saturday Night Live for work today. Jon Cryer tweeted the same information, writing, "Am hearing Pete Davidson is at SNL and accounted for." The New York Police Department also sent officers for a welfare check, People reported. A rep for SNL declined to comment.
Advertisement
Am hearing Pete Davidson is at SNL and accounted for.— Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) December 15, 2018
We are thinking of you, Pete.
You are loved.
(And just a heads up, when you finally turn on your cell, it’s gonna go apeshit for a little while) https://t.co/erUaTcPSdw
Nicki Minaj, Grande’s collaborator on tracks for both of their albums, weighed in as well and seemed to diss Grande’s reaction as well as her fans’ continual trolling of Davidson after their breakup. “God bless Kanye & Pete. Being flippant about mental illness speaks more about you than them. Stop saying the word love & live it. Love is an action,” she wrote. Following several retweets in support of Davidson and calls to support him, Minaj claimed that Grande’s fan base also treated Mac Miller badly, blaming his death on them.
We can be so insensitive. God bless Kanye & Pete. Being flippant about mental illness speaks more about you than them. Stop saying the word love & live it. Love is an action.— QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) December 15, 2018
Y’all did the same thing to Mac Miller until he died. The #FakeBandWagonHate— QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) December 15, 2018
Grande has stood up against fans who trolled her ex in the past, shooting down comments made to Davidson and Miller.
Refinery29 has reached out to representatives for Davidson and Grande for comment.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is available.
If you or someone you know is struggling with mental illness, please contact Crisis Services Canada at 1-833-456-4566. All calls will be answered in confidence.
Advertisement