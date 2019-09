The minute I swiped on Juicy Date, a pinky nude, I immediately noticed the difference. While the color was creamy and pigmented, it felt more like a smooth lip balm and I didn't need a mirror to apply it. As the day went on, I discovered another quality that's noticeably missing from most liquid lipsticks: There was absolutely no cracking or feathering and my lips didn't feel like the life had been sucked out of them by day's end. While I did notice the color start to wear off after two cups of coffee, I didn't mind reapplying it because it felt like a hydrating balm — which was a welcome relief in the dry office heat