Kylie Jenner could launch 100 more lip kits, and I still couldn't bring myself to wear one. It's not that I don't like the rich, velvety look of liquid lipsticks — I do — it's just that any lip product that requires more than unscrewing the cap and lazily running it across my mouth is a big fat nope on my Monday morning.
So, when Bobbi Brown introduced me to its new "crushed" liquid lipsticks, I was immediately intrigued. The brand promised that the formula — which will be available in 14 shades — packs the pigment of a liquid lipstick, the moisture of a lip balm, and the finish of a lip gloss. You can dab it on with your finger for sheer coverage or sweep it right on for full coverage.
The minute I swiped on Juicy Date, a pinky nude, I immediately noticed the difference. While the color was creamy and pigmented, it felt more like a smooth lip balm and I didn't need a mirror to apply it. As the day went on, I discovered another quality that's noticeably missing from most liquid lipsticks: There was absolutely no cracking or feathering and my lips didn't feel like the life had been sucked out of them by day's end. While I did notice the color start to wear off after two cups of coffee, I didn't mind reapplying it because it felt like a hydrating balm — which was a welcome relief in the dry office heat.
The product is set to release in January 2019, but Bobbi Brown is doing a pre-sale starting today (while products last) for $26 on bobbibrown.com. So, if you're looking to steal the show on Christmas, give a gift that's not even on the market yet, or just want something that's going to make your Monday suck a little less, this is just the thing.
