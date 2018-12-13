US
Story from Beauty

Hailey Baldwin Just Chopped Her Hair Into A Chin-Length Bob

Rachel Lubitz
Photo: Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock.
First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes... haircuts? That's at least the case with Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber, the celebrity couple with the murky wedding timeline who have both now debuted shorter hair in the past few weeks.
On Wednesday evening, Baldwin, who made her marriage to Bieber Instagram official last month by changing her name to "Hailey Bieber," showed off a chin-length bob courtesy of stylist Melissa Parizot. She uploaded a photo of the cut to her Instagram Stories with the caption: "Chopped."
"Hailey has been growing her hair out for about a year since her last big chop," Parizot, who ended up dry cutting five inches from Baldwin's hair, tells Refinery29. "She wanted something that would make her hair look full and healthy, so we agreed on a blunt bob just past the chin. This would allow her to wear it down without having to do to much to it."
Related Stories
Justin Bieber Just Shaved His Head
Hailey Baldwin Looks Exactly Like This '80s Icon
Hailey Baldwin Is Thinking Pink
Advertisement
Though this is a drastic cut for Baldwin, who was rocking a longer bob most of this year, it's right on trend, as blunt jawline bobs that are set to have a big moment this winter. If you're contemplating a cut like Baldwin's, Parizot has some tips.
"Confidence is the first step in pulling off a blunt, short bob," Parizot says. "Hair texture plays a huge role as well. If you have very thick or coarse hair, it will not lay the same way it does on someone with finer texture, so look for inspiration from girls with similar hair types."
Baldwin's cut also comes just over a month after Bieber revealed a newly-shorn, completely shaved head on his Instagram Stories, too. Hey, at least it's better than immediately rushing to get a ton of tattoos after just getting engaged. (*Cough*)
Advertisement

More from Celebs & Influencers

Watch

R29 Original Series

Watch Now
Documentary
Five love stories behind diverse, multicultural marriages.
Watch Now
Lifestyle
Life experiments, 5 days at a time.
Watch Now
Fashion
The style of subculture.
Watch Now
Beauty
Viral trends, tried and tested.
Watch Now
Documentary
From vibrators to lipstick, learn how your favorite products are made.
Watch Now
Documentary
Extraordinary, one-of-a-kind individuals
Watch Now
Documentary
The latest stories to watch.
Watch Now
Lifestyle
Inside the homes of millennial women — & what they paid for them
Watch Now
Comedy
Let's talk about sex, baby.
Watch Now
Documentary
Female artisans around the world
Watch Now
Politics
Made by and for smart, opinionated women.
Watch Now
Film
We helped 12 female directors claim their power.