These Quotes About Success Will Inspire You To Live Your Best Life In 2019

If you’re at all like me, 2018 was filled with its fair share of successes and failures.
Maybe you changed your mind about your career and had to let go of your previous expectations, maybe you got laid off at a job and are questioning your life path, maybe you started a new company and are planting seeds for what’s to come, or learning new skills that you hope will pay off. That’s usually how it is, after all; most people’s trajectories look like a whole lot of ups and downs, but the downs almost always make the successes that much sweeter.
Today is the winter solstice, the day of the year with the shortest period of daylight and the longest, darkest night. It's also the best time of the year to set fresh intentions: There is a palpable excitement in the air, whether it’s to get out of the office and home for some holiday food, or to look back in gratitude at everything you've accomplished this past year, or to map out a vision board of your goals for the year to come.
No matter how you plan to usher in 2019, this is a time to stand on the precipice with excitement and expectation; tonight is the darkest night which means that things will only get brighter from here. This is the perfect time to think about what kind of year you’d like to have next year, the kinds of achievements you’d like to have, how you plan to push yourself out of your comfort zone, or intend to move yourself through a failure towards a success.
With this time of year in mind, we put together a list of ten quotes (and the books where they can be found) that will make you ponder what it means to be successful, what it means to move through a failure gracefully (and with faith that things will get better), and what it means to never stop growing and learning.
Read on for 10 quotes that will help you close out 2018, and start 2019 off right.