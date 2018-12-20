Your New Year's Eve Horoscope Is Here

You may have your plans sorted for NYE, but do you know what the stars hold in store for you when the new year begins?
Mars enters Aries on the evening of the 31st, lighting our inner fires. We’re ready to get this party started, but there's a catch. We will also have a waning moon in Scorpio, which could cause our emotions to take a turn for the dramatic. Be aware of how jealousy and negativity could needle their way into your words. Scorpio moons aren't all bad, though, they can also bring a little spice to the bedroom!
In general, waning moons are best for wrapping up projects, so this phase is perfectly timed with the new year. Saturn, the planet of responsibility and rules, will conjoin with the sun, the planetary ruler of our personalities and egos. Unless you've been chomping at the bit to go out, you might find more pleasure in staying and making a list of goals for 2019. Read on to find out what awaits your sign this NYE!