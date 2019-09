How To Glue Down Your Eyebrows — According To A Drag Queen

While some drag queens do indeed shave their eyebrows off entirely in order to make doing the rest of their makeup easier, most others resort to simply gluing theirs down. But that's easier said than done, as we saw when we attended a drag makeup class earlier this year. "It's one of the more difficult steps," Toto says. "It’s a step where people can learn everything else or even be an amazing makeup artist, but if you don't know how to glue your brows down, the look won’t be cohesive."