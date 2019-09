Earlier this year, the offices of the Capital Gazette were attacked by a gunman who killed four journalists and one assistant. Khashoggi was a Washington Post columnist who was likely murdered by Saudi authorities. Ressa, a Philipines-based journalist who operates the outlet Rappler, was arrested in November of this year , facing charges of tax evasion that she claims are false. Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo are both Reuters reporters; the Myanmar government arrested the reporters for allegedly breaking the Open Secrets Act , a charge that later proved to be false.