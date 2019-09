She's also far from the first royal to end up on the TIME short list. In 2011, Kate Middleton made the short list , although the POY ended up being "the Protestor," a catch-all term for the various protest leaders who emerged that year. In 1952, Queen Elizabeth II earned the full title of Person of the Year, one of four women to have held the title solo. (Soong Mei-ling was technically "wife" of the year alongside her husband Chiang Kai-Shek in 1937.)