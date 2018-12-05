Demi Lovato Shares Update After Skipping Nick Jonas' Wedding

Demi Lovato continues to prove that she is a fighter.
The singer was hospitalized last summer, and has since been updating fans on her recovery though Instagram. On Tuesday, she shared a post-workout selfie from her favorite gym in LA. The singer posed make-up free in her jiu-jitsu uniform, captioning the post “Sweaty, messy jiu jitsu hair..” Many wondered if the singer would attend Nick Jonas' well-publicized blow-out wedding to Priyanka Chopra in India, and this photo seems be a response to fans. She's not ready for a massively public event like that, but she is getting back into her wellness routines.
This is not the first time Lovato has shared a workout selfie, letting followers in on your intense work-outs. The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer revealed last year that she is a blue belt in jiu jitsu. In a 2017 interview with SELF, she opened up about why she enjoys the sport. “I think it’s really cool to learn something that helps you with self-defense,” she said. She also spoke about the benefits of working out, saying “I work out personally because of the way it makes me feel and the release of serotonin. It’s important to take care of yourself physically but also mentally as well.”
Lovato went into rehab after being hospitalized for an overdose in July. While her family has updated fans on her condition, she has given any interviews, instead using Instagram to stay in touch with fans during her recovery.
In a since-deleted post, she wrote “I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction. What I’ve learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet.” She added,“I now need time to heal and focus on my sobriety and road to recovery. The love you have all shown me will never be forgotten and I look forward to the day where I can say I came out on the other side.”
“I will keep fighting,” she concluded.
