Demi Lovato Shares Update After Skipping Nick Jonas' Wedding

This is not the first time Lovato has shared a workout selfie, letting followers in on your intense work-outs. The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer revealed last year that she is a blue belt in jiu jitsu. In a 2017 interview with SELF , she opened up about why she enjoys the sport. “I think it’s really cool to learn something that helps you with self-defense,” she said. She also spoke about the benefits of working out, saying “I work out personally because of the way it makes me feel and the release of serotonin. It’s important to take care of yourself physically but also mentally as well.”