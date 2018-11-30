Who Should Host The Golden Globes In 2019?

As the host of 2018's Golden Globes, Seth Meyers did a good thing during a hard time. This past year's Globes, which aired in early January, were the first major awards show following the watershed toppling of producer Harvey Weinstein in October 2017 and other male predators in entertainment and beyond. “Good evening, ladies and remaining gentlemen,” Meyers began his monologue, immediately tipping his hat to the hulking elephant in the room.
The #MeToo movement has continued to evolve since that ceremony; as allegations against new offenders continue to unfurl (with varying consequences), the dialogue has become more nuanced and sometimes unpredictable. The person who hosts the show in 2019 will address, in some ways, a different industry. As Patricia Clarkson told Vulture, “I feel a tectonic shift has taken place in Hollywood for the first time.”
So, if Meyers made it through the awkward transition period, which host can best speak to this Hollywood? Hint: Not Ricky Gervais, who hosted three consecutive years (2010-2012) following over a decade of host-less ceremonies. And probably not Kevin Hart, who's just been announced as the host of the Oscars. Since the Golden Globes has yet to announce a host for its upcoming show, we’ve gathered our dream options. Following their stint at the 2018 Oscars, our first choice should be pretty obvious.
Update: As of last evening, know who will host the Golden Globes — Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg. In case the HFPA ever needs free ideas, they're here.