Kanye West Almost Ruined Cher's Broadway Show & There's No Way Kim Kardashian Isn't Livid

If the Halloween costumes hadn't tipped you off, Kim Kardashian loves Cher. In fact a recent episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians was all about the reality star's obsession with the singer , so we can only assume she was not too pleased when husband Kanye West was called out by a cast member of The Cher Show, a jukebox musical about the singer that debuted on Broadway Monday night, for being on his phone.