Kanye West Almost Ruined Cher's Broadway Show & There's No Way Kim Kardashian Isn't Livid

If the Halloween costumes hadn't tipped you off, Kim Kardashian loves Cher. In fact a recent episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians was all about the reality star's obsession with the singer, so we can only assume she was not too pleased when husband Kanye West was called out by a cast member of The Cher Show, a jukebox musical about the singer that debuted on Broadway Monday night, for being on his phone.
"Hey @kanyewest so cool that you’re here at @TheCherShow!" tweeted Jarrod Spector, who plays Sonny Bono in the musical. "If you look up from your cell phone you’ll see we’re doing a show up here. It’s opening night. Kind of a big deal for us. Thanks so much."
Advertisement
Hey @kanyewest so cool that you’re here at @TheCherShow! If you look up from your cell phone you’ll see we’re doing a show up here. It’s opening night. Kind of a big deal for us. Thanks so much.— Jarrod Spector (@jarrodspector) December 4, 2018
The tweet quickly gained traction, amassing almost five thousand retweets, prompting the artist to respond with an apology.
"the dynamics of Cher and Sonny’s relationship made Kim and I grab each other’s hand and sing 'I got you babe' please pardon my lack of etiquette," West wrote. "We have so much appreciation for the energy you guys put into making this master piece."
the dynamics of Cher and Sonny’s relationship made Kim and I grab each other’s hand and sing “I got you babe”— ye (@kanyewest) December 4, 2018
please pardon my lack of etiquette. We have so much appreciation for the energy you guys put into making this master piece.
Anyone who knows the Kardashian will have no trouble believing the couple got carried away.
"My favorite thing in life is to recreate Cher looks," the makeup and fragrance queen said last month on KUWTK. "If I could dress up like Cher every day, it would make my life."
The two even had a bonding moment when Kardashian referred to Cher as "mom," and Cher countered with, "You're like my little sister."
Whatever family this is, I'm sure we'd all like to be a part of it. Just make sure the phones are put away.
Advertisement