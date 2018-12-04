Make Your Present Personal With These Next Level Customizable Gifts

It's that time of the year again when we get bombarded with gift guides of all kinds (pretty meta, considering I've written quite a few this week already). And even though we always appreciate a bit of help when it comes to brainstorming gift ideas — especially when it comes down to our respective budgets and last minute time frames — navigating all of them can become quite overwhelming. Plus, sometimes we just want a gift that feels a bit more personalized.
So, if you were struggling to find a gift that screams your mom's, BFF's, or work wife's name (quite literally) say hello to the world of personalized gifts for her. From classic zodiac necklaces, initial bracelets, monogrammed pajamas to more out-of-box items like monogrammed suitcases, and a truly personal pillow, there's something on the internet that can be customized. Check out our edit of extra specialized gifts for that singular sensation in your life.