Everything You Need To Decorate Your Home For The Holidays Like A Kardashian — Bible!

Since various members of the KarJen clan have been known to drop $5,000 on a single flower arrangement , we definitely can't afford to copy their holiday decorations precisely. Given that track-record for celebratory spending, we'd likely have to drop well over $100,000 on just one tree, and that's just not in our budgets — this year, anyway. Still, we can take some tips from the reality TV stars on how to deck our halls for the season and perhaps, even compete with our own family for best holiday decor.