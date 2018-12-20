The Biggest Celebrity Controversies Of 2018

The very meaning of controversy has been contested in 2018. With so much access to celebrities, the beginnings and ends of their relationships are only considered high drama when one of them makes a chart-topping anthem about being an ex. Cheating on a pregnant girlfriend is only news when you make a habit of it. In the midst of the #MeToo movement, predatory men falling from famous grace is a regular occurrence, unless you're in hip-hop.
This year, “what you say on Twitter can get you fired” isn’t just advice for regular degular 9-5 workers, and choosing sides in a rap beef may as well be joining a political party. Pop culture is and always will be a strange place, complete with cults.
These were some of 2018’s biggest celebrity controversies that dominated the headlines and our group chats.