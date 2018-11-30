Ariana Grande's "Thank U, Next" music video is filled with burns, celebrity cameos, and old friends. It may be hard to catch all the little nods to Mean Girls, Legally Blonde, Bring It On, and 13 Going On 30 as well as all the familiar faces Grande sprinkled throughout the five-minute video, but there's one surprise appearance that people can't stop asking about.
In tribute to Bring It On, Grande recreated the teeth-brushing scene between Torrance (Kirsten Dunst) and Cliff (Jesse Bradford), but this time featuring herself and...a mystery guy many people have never seen before.
However, longtime Ariana Grande fans know exactly who he is, because he's been by Grande's side for a while. Actor Matt Bennett plays the role of Cliff in the video and has known Grande since her acting days when they worked together on Nickelodeon show Victorious.
Grande played Cat on the show, which aired from 2010 to 2013, and Bennett played Robbie Shapiro, a shy, awkward high schooler who was good friends with Grande's character.
Their friendship clearly continues offscreen. They've often bantered on social media, and before "Thank U, Next," Bennett played Grande's boyfriend in the music video for "One Last Time."
Outside of Grande, Bennett has continued acting. Most recently, he played Gavin Landers on the latest season of American Vandal and has had roles in Grey's Anatomy, Fresh Off The Boat, and Shameless. He also has his own music career with songs on Bandcamp and a full album on Spotify.
However, "Thank U, Next" might be his greatest achievement, and he knows it.
"I've practiced brushing my teeth every morning and night for 27 years in preparation for this moment," he tweeted. "Thank you for the opportunity @ArianaGrande ! The videos a smash!"
I've practiced brushing my teeth every morning and night for 27 years in preparation for this moment.— Matt As Well Swim Bennett (@MattBennett) November 30, 2018
Thank you for the opportunity @ArianaGrande ! The videos a smash! https://t.co/11xQBcMIPQ
In case there's some way you haven't seen it yet, watch "Thank U, Next" below.
