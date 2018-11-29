Channing Tatum Agrees That Amanda Bynes Launched His Career

Amanda Bynes says she made Channing Tatum famous. But instead of launching a Kanye and Taylor style feud, it ended quite sweetly— Tatum agrees with her.
"I totally fought for Channing,” Bynes said in an interview with Paper Magazine, because “he wasn't famous yet. He'd just done a Mountain Dew commercial, and I was like, 'This guy's a star — every girl will love him!' But [the producers] were like, 'He's so much older than all of you!' And I was like, 'It doesn't matter! Trust me!'"
Channing Tatum ended up being cast in She’s the Man. Since then, the actor has gone on to star in the Magic Mike franchise, as well as films including Step Up and 21 Jump Street.
Advertisement
But She’s the Man was not quite as fun for Bynes. In the interview, she admits that it was uncomfortable seeing herself dressed as a man. "I went into a deep depression for 4-6 months because I didn't like how I looked when I was a boy,” she told Paper, calling it a “super strange” experience. The one positive aspect of the movie was her friendship with Tatum.
"I love her," Tatum said to Entertainment Tonight. He opened up about his friendship with Bynes, expressing his gratitude and approval. "I'm so happy she's killing it again and just back on the right [track]. She's so talented and so special.”
As for the claim that she made him a star, the actor said he wasn’t so sure that he counted as one. “I don't know about all that.” But Tatum is undoubtedly doing well, dating singer Jessie J and touring for Magic Mike Live.
Bynes has also been busy lately, though not with acting. Following her struggles with substance abuse, Bynes quit acting and is now attending fashion school. This interview was her first in a long time, but it may mark the return of her career. Bynes admitted that she wants to go back to acting, "kind of the same way I did as a kid, which is with excitement and hope for the best."
Tatum had one final message of encouragement for his former co-star; “I love you, Amanda, and I hope you're doing well."
Advertisement