"I totally fought for Channing [to get cast in] that movie because he wasn't famous yet. He'd just done a Mountain Dew commercial and I was like, 'This guy's a star — every girl will love him!'" Bynes told the publication. Producers apparently were concerned that Tatum was too old for the role. He was 25 while Bynes was only 19 during production. Still, he ended up in the cast, and She's the Man is now one of Tatum's most recognizable roles. (Aside from Step Up, that is.) So, yes, Tatum has Bynes to thank for his very healthy career. Refinery29 has reached out to representation for Tatum regarding this anecdote.