Once they start hanging out with Viola-as-Sebastian, though, they all drop the tough-guy facades and become genuine friends. She’s the Man is a really sweet movie that contains some spot-on commentary about the personas teens think they have to adopt to make it through high school, and what can happen when they’re finally brave enough to let their guards down.



Not everything is sunshine and roses, of course. Duke finds out about Viola’s deception during the middle of the climactic soccer game against Cornwall. They fight. Afteward, he has to decide if he can admit to himself that he fell for her not only when he kissed her as Viola — because that was mere physical chemistry, they’d never actually met at that point — but really when she was pretending to be Sebastian. It takes a mature high school boy to realize that he’s in love with the person underneath the facade of gender performativity.