Enter Duke Orsino (Channing Tatum), Sebastian’s — well, Viola’s — roommate at Illyria. I’m going to be completely honest and say that it definitely doesn’t hurt that he’s shirtless when we first meet him, or that he’s also shirtless for roughly 75% of the movie. She’s the Man really does its part to cater to the female gaze . It also gives us shirtless Toby (Brandon Jay McLaren) and Andrew (Clifton Murray). You’ll hear no complaints from me about any of this.Male objectification aside, though, Duke is a delightful and surprisingly complex character. He’s not your typical hunk. Actually, he doesn’t seem to realize that he’s a hunk at all. I mean, sure, he’s part of the jock crew — soccer seems to be the sport of choice at Illyria. But he’s a senior who’s spent four years pining over Olivia (Laura Ramsey), and still can’t gather the courage to simply talk to her, let alone ask her out.In one of the movie’s most touching moments, Duke and Viola-as-Sebastian have a heart-to-heart in their room . Duke just kissed Viola (as Viola) at a carnival kissing booth , and he’s confused about the fact that he suddenly has feelings for someone besides Olivia, who’s ruled his every waking moment for all of high school.Viola is equally pumped about the kiss. She’s developed feelings for Duke during their time as roommates and teammates, and she wants to do whatever she can while disguised as Sebastian to encourage a relationship between Duke and Viola.Duke thinks it’s a little weird that Sebastian would be so excited to talk about his twin sister making out with his friend and roommate. He’s actually offended by the way Sebastian only talks about the physical side of relationships with women. “I mean, which one would you rather see NAKED?” Viola-as-Sebastian asks when Duke is confused by his advice to simply stop pursuing Olivia after all this time, now that he’s kissed Viola once.“Why do you always do that? Why do you always talk about girls in such graphic terms?” Duke fires back. “You know what? You have issues.”“You’re a really sensitive guy, aren’t you?” Viola-as-Sebastian notes.“What? No. It’s just... I don’t know. I just think that relationships should be more than just the physical stuff. I mean, don’t get me wrong, that stuff’s important, but I don’t know, when I’m with someone, I want to be able to talk about other stuff,” Duke confesses. “You know, serious stuff. Stuff I can’t talk about with anyone else.”Swoon. What a self-actualized young heartthrob.I mean, I’m not saying Duke is perfect. When he first meets Viola-as-Sebastian, he and his friends are pretty rude to him — they assume he's a freshman because he's so scrawny, and they think he's super awkward when it comes to regular guy conversation (to be fair, bro-versation is completely new territory to Viola) — until Viola’s friends from Cornwall help her pretend to be a total ladies' man. After Duke, Toby, and Andrew witness Viola-as-Sebastian’s facility with women, they decide they’re ready to be his friend. So transparent.