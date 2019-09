Channing Tatum is Stepping Up…To Making Juicy College Dramas

The possible show (Amazon has only ordered the pilot thus far) sounds like it could be a dramatic version of Freeform's beloved grown-ish , with students of different ethnicities, sexual and gender identities (a trans student is included in the mix), and economic backgrounds coming together to figure out their place in the world. It will also star some up-and-coming young actors, like Channel Zero's Amy Forsyth and Recovery Road's Jessica Sula.