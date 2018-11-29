John Legend and Chrissy Teigen continue to prove that they're the cutest couple ever. They delivered another reminder last night in their holiday special, A Legendary Christmas with John & Chrissy. Music and laughter aside, the best moments of the night came from their impressive lineup of celebrity guests. Here's a roundup of the most iconic moments.
When Kris Jenner tried to adopt Chrissy...
Jenner offered to help Chrissy plan for the holidays by becoming her manager. But she doesn't manage just anyone — Chrissy would also have to be adopted into the KarJenner family, and she'd have to start spelling her name with a “K.”
Kardashian West showed up at the holiday party to hang out with Chrissy, not to listen to the other guests' business ideas. She shot down an idea about makeup for men by saying that her line is unisex. Then, she faked being sick to escape.
When Stevie Wonder was the best musical guest of the night...
Stevie Wonder showed up briefly, asking Chrissy to turn on the holiday lights and giving an amazing performance of "What Christmas Means to Me" with John Legend.
When Chrissy and John had a mac & cheese showdown...
Chrissy and John's mac and cheese showdown got pretty intense. They invited comedian Neal Brennan to judge the contest, even though he's a vegan.
When Awkwafina tried to improve Chrissy's recipe...
Actress and comedian Awkwafina brought one of Chrissy’s recipes that she made herself, complete with plenty of awful substitutions. Chrissy made John eat it. It’s the thought that counts, maybe.
When Sam Richardson became a bartender...
The Veep actor revealed that he has always had a passion for bartending, all while dropping bottles all over the place. In the holiday spirit, Chrissy allowed him to follow his dreams and continue making a mess in her home.
When Chrissy nailed her Voice audition...
With so many visitors and so much planning to do, Chrissy stops to take a nap. But the guest appearances continue in her dreams; she finds herself auditioning for The Voice in front of John Legend, Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton and Adam Levine. Since she doesn’t sing, her only hope is to make them laugh.
When the Queer Eye cast called Luna...
John and Chrissy's adorable daughter got a video call from several celebrities, including Kenan Thompson and the Queer Eye cast. It's pretty cute, even when she hung up by mistake.
When Zach Galifianakis showed up dressed as Santa Claus...
He revealed to John that it's laundry day, and spends the rest of the night trying to figure out why so many other guests want to sit on his lap.
When the whole squad went caroling...
The carolers included Raphael Saadiq, Jane Lynch, Meghan Trainor and Darren Criss. It was equal parts funny and awkward as the group made their way though Los Angeles, surprising random families by showing up on the doorstep.
When the whole Teigen and Legend family got together ...
While they may hang out with all the coolest stars, the Teigens still puts family first during the holidays.
