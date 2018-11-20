John Legend & Chrissy Teigen Divulged Their Most Outrageous Postmates Habits

Delivery services like Postmates allow regular people to feel like celebrities — we can snap our fingers and have that one thing we liked that one time delivered to our door in less than an hour. But we aren't truly living like the other half. You can tell this when you peek at the sheer volume of what John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have ordered in the past three years since they started using Postmates. That's 3000 items in 657 orders from 212 different stores while in 27 different cities, according to the Postmates blog, The Receipt.
Legend allowed Postmates to divulge all sorts of things about his order history for its blog, which would be surprising if he and Teigen weren't already the type to tell us every embarrassing detail of their dietary habits. We already knew, for instance, that Teigen gets her favorite A1 steak sauce delivered to her from Ralphs, sometimes in comically large quantities. The pair also poked fun at their Postmates obsession last year, while they were reenacting scenes from The Devil Wears Prada. But we did learn a few other fun facts about the Teigen-Legend family traditions that we might want to steal, such as:
1. They order pho on the night before Thanksgiving every year. "We are so used to traditional Thanksgiving meals, we just want to do something different for the day before,” Legend said.
2. They've ordered McDonald's delivery two Christmas Eves in a row.
3. To balance things out, kale salads are one of their top most-ordered items. (Well, along with spicy chicken sandwiches and Ben & Jerry's Chunky Monkey.)
4. They once ordered $700 of sushi from Nobu.
So, yeah, they're not quite just like the rest of us. Not by a long shot.
