During her recent appearance on First We Feast's Hot Ones, Chrissy Teigen was asked about a few of her most controversial food opinions. Many viewers were appalled to find out that she doesn't think deep-dish pizza should be classified as pizza and that Nutella is just a way for people to feel okay about eating chocolate for breakfast.
As polarizing as these opinions might be, they're not the only wild food-related thoughts the model turned cookbook author has ever shared. In fact, for as long as Teigen has been famous, she has been sharing her controversial viewpoints on a variety of universally beloved foods both on social media and in interviews.
Ahead, we rounded up her five most surprising views about food.