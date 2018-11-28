John Legend & Chrissy Teigen Are About To Pull Off The Most Magical Christmas Special Ever

Everyone’s favorite celebrity couple is here to spread their very distinct brand of holiday cheer in a TV special. A Legendary Christmas With John and Chrissy will feature John Legend and Chrissy Teigen going door-to-door, surprising lucky Los Angeles residents with a group of Christmas carolers — and a host of A-list celebrities.
Stevie Wonder, Zach Galifianakis, and Kenan Thompson were the first of the lineup to be announced, quickly followed by Jane Lynch and Darren Criss of Glee, singer Meghan Trainor, and singer-songwriter Raphael Saadiq. In September, Legend signed on as a judge for The Voice; his co-stars Kelly Clarkson, Adam Levine, and Blake Shelton will also be making an appearance.
As if this weren't enough, three more guests were announced Friday morning. Crazy Rich Asians star Awkwafina will be joining the special, along with Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner.
Still hoping for more guests? Don't worry; the beloved Queer Eye cast will also make an appearance virtually. The Fab Five will attempt to video call Teigen, and end up talking to her daughter Luna instead. Between the star-studded guest list, the kids, and the caroling, this special already sounds incredible.
The special will include “friends and family,” which means fans will also get to see the couple’s adorable children, Miles and Luna. Last month, Legend dropped his first holiday album, A Legendary Christmas. The special will come in the middle of his tour, at the end of what has been a big year for the couple.
