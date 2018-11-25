Thanks to films like The Princess Switch, Netflix Christmas movies now hold a special place in our hearts. Making such a holiday hit is no easy feat, though, according to actress Vanessa Hudgens.
In the fun and festive rom-com, Hudgens stars as both Stacy, a baker from Chicago, and Margaret, a duchess, two look-alikes who decide to switch places after meeting à la The Parent Trap. But, Hudgens recently revealed in a behind-the-scenes interview with Netflix that playing two roles was the most challenging part of filming The Princess Switch.
“It was the going back in forth between the accents and [me] trying to remember if I was American or British, or British pretending to be American, or American pretending to be British,” the High School Musical alum explained in the video. “And then when I would change clothes it would make it even more confusing, but somehow we did it.”
Advertisement
Yes, Hudgens did. The film, which features a truly standout cast, holds a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with some even calling it even better than Netflix’s A Christmas Prince.
The Princess Switch takes place in the fictional European country of Belgravia but was filmed in Romania, specifically in the cities of Carei and Bucharest. While Hudgens shared that both places were “really pretty,” she shared that the tiny city of Carei lacked food options for vegetarians.
“There were two restaurants that we ate at. One in the hotel and a restaurant down the street, and I don’t eat meat and there weren’t a lot of options for me,” she said. “So, I ended up eating a lot of pasta and pizza almost every single day.”
Despite the challenges, Hudgens couldn’t be happier to have made the holiday film. “Hopefully this will be a classic for my fans.”
Advertisement