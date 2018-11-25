Apple's Cyber Monday Deals Give You Gifts For Buying

Thanksgiving and Black Friday may be over, but the deals most definitely are not. In fact, they are just heating up on Cyber Monday.
That new smartphone, tablet, or laptop you've been eying all year long could be yours on the internet's favorite post-Turkey day holiday. As if you needed another reason to splurge on electronics, Apple is totally making it worth your while. Now through Cyber Monday, the tech retailer is offering special deals and givebacks (such as gift cards) when you buy select products. Yup, it’s like getting paid to shop. And who doesn't love that?
Even better is the fact that you can take advantage of the deals from the comfort of your own bed or sofa. From a $200 Apple Store gift card when you buy a Mac to a $50 Apple Store gift card when you buy select Beats, here are some pretty sweet deals from Apple.