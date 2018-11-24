Cyber Monday Streaming Deals You Can’t Refuse — With Steals From Spotify & Hulu

Cyber Monday deals are no longer just for products. Streaming platforms are getting in on one of the biggest shopping days of the year by offering introductory and year-long discounts.
It’s getting colder outside, the perfect weather for movie marathons and listening to holiday music tucked up in blankets, so now couldn’t be a more perfect time to get your streaming subscriptions in order. What better way to break in the new smart speaker or TV you bought?
Read on for some of the best deals we found.
Spotify
Get Spotify premium for three months for just $0.99. Not per month. $0.99, period. If you’re looking for a deal on their family plan, you’re in luck. From now until the end of the year, you can get a free Google Home Mini whether you are a new subscriber or an existing one. You won’t get a discount on the monthly rate, which is $14.99 per month for up to six people, but a free Google Home Mini is a pretty sweet deal.
Hulu
Through the end of Cyber Monday, Hulu is offering 12 months of its limited commercial plan for only $0.99 per month. Usually, this service runs for $7.99 per month. That’s like getting Hulu for about 88% off its normal price. Cyber Monday deals are good, but rarely are they that good.
This deal is only available to new subscribers or returning subscribers who haven’t had a Hulu subscription for at least the past 12 months.
Tidal
Not quite as sweet of a deal as Hulu, but Tidal is offering three months of their music streaming service for just $0.99. You can also get their HD streaming service for $1.99 for the first three months. The premium and HD plans are usually $9.99 and $19.99 per month, respectively. Both offers only apply to first-time subscribers.
