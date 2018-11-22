Story from Pop Culture

Before You Drag Rita Ora For Lip Syncing In The Thanksgiving Day Parade, Read This

Courtney E. Smith
Photo: Erik Pendzich/REX/Shutterstock.
The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is a tradition watched by millions on their TVs, and thousands of freezing cold people who crowd the streets of New York City to watch those famous balloons and floats roll by.
But this year, the internet caught fire after one particular performance. Rita Ora experienced a little snafu when she didn't match the audio of her singing that was playing while she made her way through Herald Square in the parade, singing her new single "Let You Love Me."
In a rather unfortunate moment, Ora seemed not to hear the audio or catch her cue and was caught by the camera crew just waving to the crowd when she should have been singing.
It was a cringe-worthy moment, to be sure.
Twitter was on fire with people dragging Ora over that awkward moment.
But, in a twist, her fellow parade performer John Legend weighed in and spilled some tea on how those so-called live performances in the parade work.
"Fun fact. We all have to lip sync on this parade because the floats don't have the capacity to handle the sound requirements for a live performance. Hope y'all enjoyed it anyway," Legend tweeted, adding that he hoped his fans know that at his shows, all the vocals are live.
Ora jumped on his tweet to say thanks and add this: "It’s annoying for us but anyway! All my shows are 100 percent live always have been!"
That's right: everyone on a float was lip syncing, and they always have been. Well, except one person.
Kelly Clarkson did, in fact, sing live and brought her full band with her, despite the record cold temperatures because, as BuzzFeed reports, Clarkson told the parade's producers she always sings live. Now that's living in beast mode.
