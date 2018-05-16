Why Is Rob Kardashian In The Rita Ora-Cardi B Song Drama Now?

Every once in a while, like a sleepy groundhog, Rob Kardashian pops up out of his (relatively) low-key existence and reminds us that he was raised in the publicity school of Kris Jenner. Like his mama, he knows how to get a headline when he wants one. This week, he's done so by showing his support on Twitter for ex-girlfriend Rita Ora's apology/explanation of her new song "Girls."
Yes, this is the very same Kardashian who slut-shamed Ora after their ugly breakup five years ago. The same Kardashian who posted revenge porn of ex-fiancée Blac Chyna. That guy has decided to show some kind of growth of character by retweeting Ora and giving her praise emojis for her post claiming she never meant for her song to hurt anyone in the LGBTQ+ community.
Kardashian has been inserting himself into stories for a few weeks, it seems. He popped up on Instagram at the beginning of the month (a.k.a. the beginning of brother-in-law Kanye West's Twitter rant) to hint at his own weight loss. At the same time, there were gossip sites reporting that he was "furious" about Tristan Thompson allegedly cheating on sister Khloé Kardashian, and others saying Blac Chyna has been sending him nude selfies just as rumors swirl about her being pregnant with her 18-year-old boyfriend's baby. Not that we're saying he planted those stories or anything, just that it's interesting timing.
But Ora does not need Kardashian's support right now. Despite the criticism of "Girls" from some LGBTQ artists such as Hayley Kiyoko, the song is catching fire. It can't hurt that featured artist Cardi B just tweeted about her own sexual encounters with other women.
"We never try to cause harm or had bad intentions with the song,” Cardi B wrote. “I personally myself had experiences with other woman ,shiieeett with a lot of woman! I though the song was a good song and i remember my experience."
Listen to “GIRLS” by Rita Ora ft me @BebeRexha @charli_xcx .We never try to cause harm or had bad intentions with the song .I personally myself had experiences with other woman ,shiieeett with a lot of woman ! I though the song was a good song and i remember my experience .— iamcardib (@iamcardib) May 15, 2018
I know i have use words before that i wasn’t aware that they are offensive to the LGBT community .I apologize for that .Not everybody knows the correct “terms “to use.I learned and i stopped using it.— iamcardib (@iamcardib) May 15, 2018
We're not sure if these artists claiming the lyrics reflect their own experiences erase the fact that the song strongly resembles older depictions of lesbian sex as existing simply for the male gaze. But at least Cardi B and Ora are opening up more dialogue about hurtful language. A hands-up emoji from Kardashian is not adding to that conversation, however. Sit down, dude. The women are handling this.
