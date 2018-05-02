Did Blac Chyna Just Confirm Her Pregnancy With Her 18-Year-Old Boyfriend?

Blac Chyna (née Angela White) has a new boo, and rumors are already circulating that the 29-year-old is pregnant. YBN Almighty Jay is an 18-year-old rapper who apparently met the reality star on Christian Mingle.
"I was searching on Christian Mingle and shit, and I saw her profile pop up, and I'm like, 'This bitch fire,'" he told No Jumper in an interview. "So I sent her Christian Mingle messages and she responded to my email."
In that same interview, he said he doesn't wear condoms, and that he "would not want to fuck a bitch I did not want to get pregnant. If Chyna got pregnant, I would keep that s–t like 'ohh daddy love you,' I love that ass."
Well, that might just be what happened. Page Six says a source confirmed that White is pregnant with Jay's child, and now people are wondering if this photo is her response.
While the caption doesn't address the rumors, posting such a couple-y photo shortly after they surfaced feels purposeful — we just don't know for what purpose.
"You pregnant or nah," one commenter asked.
"Still gettin pregnant," another said.
This isn't the first time we've seen the rapper on White's social media accounts. The two have appeared on each other's Instagrams a handful of times before the rumors started circulating.
For now, at least, White is keeping her mouth shut about the speculation, but if it is true, let's hope Instagram will be lucky to know first
