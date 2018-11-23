Rita Ora Was Caught Lip Syncing & Viewers On Twitter Couldn't Handle It

Even if you don't celebrate America's national holiday, you're probably at least vaguely familiar with the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. It's a tradition watched by millions on their TVs, and thousands of freezing cold people who crowd the streets of New York City to watch those famous balloons and floats roll by.
But this year, the internet caught fire after one particular performance. Rita Ora experienced a little snafu when she didn't match the audio of her singing that was playing while she made her way through Herald Square in the parade, singing her new single "Let You Love Me."
Advertisement
In a rather unfortunate moment, Ora seemed not to hear the audio or catch her cue and was caught by the camera crew just waving to the crowd when she should have been singing.
It was a cringe-worthy moment, to be sure.
Yikes Rita Ora caught lip synching at #MacysParade pic.twitter.com/nkd4w9VKRM— Ryan Schocket (@RyanSchocket) November 22, 2018
Twitter was on fire with people dragging Ora over that awkward moment.
These producers trying to shoot around Rita Ora's lip synching being off are the true heroes #macysthanksgivingparade— Preeti Chhibber (@runwithskizzers) November 22, 2018
Rita Ora missing her cue for the lip sync and forcing the camera crew to only use wide shots is the highlight of the parade for me.— The Screech Queen ?️? (@katiepersak) November 22, 2018
Well if you weren’t sure if they lip sync, Rita Ora took care of that. #macysthanksgivingdayparade— Molly Reed (@reedmollz) November 22, 2018
The most delicious Thanksgiving side dish is Rita Ora forgetting to lip-sync to her own song while standing on a Krazy Glue float.— Matt Jacobs (@tarantallegra) November 22, 2018
But, in a twist, her fellow Thanksgiving performer John Legend weighed in and spilled some tea on how those so-called live performances in the parade work.
"Fun fact. We all have to lip sync on this parade because the floats don't have the capacity to handle the sound requirements for a live performance. Hope y'all enjoyed it anyway," Legend tweeted, adding that he hoped his fans know that at his live performances, all the vocals are live.
Ora jumped on his tweet to say thanks and add this: "It’s annoying for us but anyway! All my shows are 100 percent live always have been!"
Fun fact @johnlegend thank you for clarifying what I was about to also tweet. It’s annoying for us but anyway! All my shows are 100 percent live always have been! When you come to a ORA show get ready! Back to holidays! Have a good one guys! :) X https://t.co/pO5hnnQgvg— Rita Ora (@RitaOra) November 22, 2018
That's right: everyone on a float was lip syncing, and they always have been. Well, except one person.
Kelly Clarkson did, in fact, sing live and brought her full band with her, despite the record cold temperatures because, as Buzzfeed reports, Clarkson told the parade's producers she always sings live. Now that's living in beast mode.
So my toes finally have feeling back in them ? that was a very cold Thanksgiving moment! I’ve been beggin’ the Lord for winter, and well, he answered ? #MacysDayParade thanks for having us! So thankful and appreciative for all the blessings in my life! Y’all have a good one! ?— Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) November 22, 2018
Advertisement