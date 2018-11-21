Chrissy Teigen really does not like feet.
“I used to have in my Sports Illustrated contract, no feet” she admitted on The Ellen Show. “I would bury them in the sand.”
Teigen added that she was so self-conscious about her feet, she would often ask for them to be retouched in photos. “Some people go for butt or face, I go straight for the feet.”
But husband John Legend doesn't feel that way. In fact, he may have already written a song about them.
When Ellen tweeted about Teigen’s feet, the model responded with “they’re what john meant by “curves and edges,” referencing a line in her husband’s song.
“All of Me” was a 2013 hit, and has since become a staple at weddings and other romantic occasions. “All of me loves all of you, all your curves and all your edges” are beautiful lyrics that no one wants associated with feet.
On second thought, maybe it is romantic. If Teigen’s husband knew she was self-conscious about something and wrote a song to make her feel better, then Maybe “All of Me” isn’t cancelled after all— really, it’s just a reminder of what a power couple Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are. Or, more likely, this could all be a joke meant to twist our brains into knots. Either way, Chrissy and John 4 eva!
Teigen appeared on The Ellen Show to promote their upcoming Christmas special, A Legendary Christmas With John and Chrissy. It will premiere on November 28. In the meantime, watch the infamous foot interview below.
