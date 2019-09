On second thought, maybe it is romantic. If Teigen’s husband knew she was self-conscious about something and wrote a song to make her feel better, then Maybe “All of Me” isn’t cancelled after all— really, it’s just a reminder of what a power couple Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are. Or, more likely, this could all be a joke meant to twist our brains into knots. Either way, Chrissy and John 4 eva!