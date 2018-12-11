The Beauty Gifts Top Celeb Makeup Artists Are Giving Their Clients This Year

What do A-list celebrities actually receive during the holidays? No, we're not talking about the custom Ferraris or super-sized diamond rings, but the important stuff, like skin care, hair care, and makeup.
Admittedly, we hadn't put much thought into, say, what lipstick Camila Cabello may unwrap on Christmas morning until it dawned on us that these are people who really do have it all. As a result, they're some of the hardest to shop for — just like that friend of ours whose tastes are absurdly hard to nail down. Of course, through some sort of osmosis, shouldn't we be able to take the headache out of tricky holiday shopping by gifting our own impossible posse exactly what the most stylish stars will receive, too?
We put the theory to the test by hitting up a roster of celebrity makeup artists, who have both extensive product knowledge and some of the most challenging people to shop for on their lists, to get their pointers. Click ahead for exactly what they're gifting, because if it's good enough for Gaga...
