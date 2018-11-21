This is the time of year for celebrating friends, family, and faith; for helping others in need. But let's be real: It's also the time for shopping. And when it comes to beauty, Bath & Body Works ushers in the season with a nostalgia-filled wonderland — complete with holiday scents, sparkly bath bombs, and the epicenter of major deals. We're talking about the brand's Black Friday throwdown of course, so let's get into it.
Starting when stores open on Thursday (the majority will be open on Thanksgiving day) through Friday at 9 a.m. ET, the brand is resurrecting its most-requested fragrance, Forever Red, and offering every product in the lineup for $4.95 while supplies last. If the pomegranate, apple, and vanilla rum scent isn't your jam, you can stock up on anything else you please, as the entire store (including body care, candles, gift sets, and accessories) is discounted for a buy three, get three free-for-all. Important to note: The deals won't start until 4:30 p.m. ET for online shoppers, so we suggest hopping out for "cranberry sauce" earlier that afternoon.
On Friday only, you can also combine unlimited coupons in one transaction (which means you can stack as many discounted dollar amounts and free items, as long as what's purchased qualifies for each coupon.) Finally, the store is offering a product-filled tote bag (valued at $115) for $30 with a $30 purchase.
Got all that? Given that the stores are stocked with hundreds of products and more than 75 holiday scents alone, there's a lot to navigate here. Check out the finds we'd make a beeline for, ahead.
