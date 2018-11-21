Starting when stores open on Thursday (the majority will be open on Thanksgiving day) through Friday at 9 a.m. ET, the brand is resurrecting its most-requested fragrance, Forever Red, and offering every product in the lineup for $4.95 while supplies last. If the pomegranate, apple, and vanilla rum scent isn't your jam, you can stock up on anything else you please, as the entire store (including body care, candles, gift sets, and accessories) is discounted for a buy three, get three free-for-all. Important to note: The deals won't start until 4:30 p.m. ET for online shoppers, so we suggest hopping out for "cranberry sauce" earlier that afternoon.