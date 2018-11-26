Cyber Week Travel Deals To Plan Your Next Vacation

You probably associate Black Friday and Cyber Monday with steep discounts on tech, clothes, and just about anything on your holiday shopping list – and you’re right. But did you know that this time of year is also an opportunity to get a great deal on your next vacation?
If you have been dreaming of a trip in 2019, or even a quick getaway for New Year’s, now is the time to start planning. Even if you weren’t already thinking of traveling anytime soon, these deals might change your mind, and now is the time to save big on all your upcoming travel.
We’ve rounded up some of the best hotel, airline, and vacation package deals we could find and lined them up from A to Z. Come this weekend, all you need to do is sit back, enjoy those Thanksgiving leftovers, and scroll ahead to plan your next escape. And, if you want a flight to go with that deal, check out our Cyber Monday guide to great airfares.
