Don't Miss Out On These Cyber Monday Flight Deals

Clothing and tech aren't the only highly sought after items on sale this Cyber Monday. Airlines are putting out their own deals on flights that you won't want to miss out on.
If you're looking for an opportunity to buy a cheap ticket back home, to your favorite vacation spot, or to somewhere completely new, today is the day. A lot of these sales include dream destinations around the world such as Milan, Singapore, London, and Johannesburg. It may have seemed like a stretch before, but you might want to start planning that 2019 dream vacation after all.
Here are several that we've rounded up to get you started.
If you download Expedia's app, go to their website for coupon codes, and then use the app to book your next trip, you can get a coupon for $100 off on select flights.
Emirates is offering exciting economy deals on tickets to a number of vacation-worthy cities such as Milan, Athens, and Dubai. You can find the full list here.
For fares starting at $773, you can get an extra $500 off premium economy class with Cathay Pacific. For U.S. economy class fares as low as $593, you can save up to 60% off from now until November 27. All you have to do is use the promo code: "HOLIDAY."
You can get up to 15% off on "all restrictive fares on long-haul routes, excluding flexible fares" on Norwegian. It only applies to flights from the United States and Canada, but you can go just about anywhere. Just make sure your travel dates are between December 3, 2018 and March 31, 2019, excluding dates from December 17, 2018 and January 6, 2019.
As part of its Gratitude Sale, South African Airways is offering $699 round-trip tickets from New York and Washington D.C. to Johannesburg from now until November 27. You can also get round-trip fares from New York or Washington D.C. to Capetown for $759.
Delta is offering extended Cyber Monday deals through Wednesday, November 28, 2018. See all their deals here.
Fly with Scandinavian Airlines between January 8 and May 16 and get round-trip tickets from the United States and Europe starting at $399 as long as you book on Cyber Monday.
