Priyanka Chopra Leaves Nick Jonas A Cute Note After He Opens About Having Diabetes

If you’re looking for something to make you smile, look no further than the latest in Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ relationship.
It all started on Instagram on Saturday, when Jonas posted about being diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes 13 years ago and shared how he has battled the disease since then. “The picture on the left is me a few weeks after my diagnosis,” he wrote in the caption. “Barely 100 pounds after having lost so much weight from my blood sugar being so high before going to the doctor where I would find out I was diabetic. On the right is me now. Happy and healthy.”
In a truly swoon-worthy level of support, Chopra left the sweetest message underneath the photo. "Everything about you is special, with or without diabetes," the actress wrote.
13 years ago today I was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes. The picture on the left is me a few weeks after my diagnosis. Barely 100 pounds after having lost so much weight from my blood sugar being so high before going to the doctor where I would find out I was diabetic. On the right is me now. Happy and healthy. Prioritizing my physical health, working out and eating healthy and keeping my blood sugar in check. I have full control of my day to day life with this disease, and I’m so grateful to my family and loved ones who have helped me every step of the way. Never let anything hold you back from living your best life. Thank you to all my fans for your kind words and support. Means more than you know. Love you all. #grateful #diabetes #livebeyond #fbf
The happy couple, who announced their engagement in August, will reportedly wed in the coming months — well, maybe, depending on just who you ask. One source told Vanity Fair that “the wedding is coming soon," while Chopra’s mother told DNA India that they haven’t decided on a wedding date yet. But if the way they talk about and look at each other is any indication, the wedding will most certainly be full of love regardless of when it happens.
When Jonas appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote his new single “Right Now,” he explained that he and Chopra met through a mutual friend and talked over text and phone for about six months before ever meeting in person.
From there, sparks flew between them, though Jonas did note that they are still trying to agree on an official “ship” name. “She likes 'Prick,'” he said with a laugh. “I don’t like that one that much.”
Bad ship name or not, these two couldn’t get any cuter if they tried.
