In the undisputed summer of love, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's budding relationship has slid under the radar — as much as that's humanly possible with paparazzi following their every move. While the world's attention has been captivated by Ariana Grande's sudden engagement to Pete Davidson, and a not-so-sudden engagement of Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin, Chopra and Jonas have traveled the world and met each other's families.
The Bollywood superstar and "Jealous" singer first appeared in a photo while yachting with friends over Memorial Day weekend. Since then, the duo flew to Mumbai, where Jonas met Chopra's mother and extended family, and Chopra accompanied Jonas on many a family outing, including a cousin's wedding in Atlantic City. Flying across the world is serious, but a family wedding is major.
"Everyone can fake anything in a photograph," body language expert Blanca Cobb said in a phone call to Refinery29. With that in mind, we made sure to send her videos of the couple together. Even the minutia of entering an airport together can speak volumes about a couple's relationship.
Looking through candid photos and videos of the couple together — "candid shots are always better than posed shots" — Cobb kept noting just how "chivalrous" and protective Jonas was of Chopra.
Here's what Jonas and Chopra's interactions reveal about their budding relationship.