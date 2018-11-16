Speaking about his characterfor Entertainment Weekly, Law said, “as with humans, your sexuality doesn’t necessarily define you; [Dumbledore is] multifaceted.” That explanation honestly sounds like very nice copout. Obviously, humans are multidimensional and not limited to whom they choose to love or sleep with. But in The Crimes of Grindelwald, Dumbledore could have used some more depth. In his youth, he looked great in the color gray; he was an engaging and respected professor; and he had an affinity for speaking in clues — traits that would follow him to his death over a century later. We know that he and Grindelwald were once so close that they made their relationship blood oath-official. But there was very little context to clarify whether or not this was a declaration of their commitment to each other as lovers or friends. Had the former been true, and Dumbledore was being faced with an ex that never goes away, The Crimes Of Grindelwald would have had more to offer.